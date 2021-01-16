Commodity Market: Gold prices fall sharply; This month’s lowest price

Gold prices are fall sharply. today. Today it is as low as Rs 400 per sovereign and Rs 40 per gram. With this, the price of a sovereign rose to Rs 36,400 per gram and Rs 4,550 per gram. This is the lowest price this month. There was a slight increase in prices on the last day. But prices have been falling for the past few days.

The price of gold, which had touched Rs 38,400 on May 5, has declined since then. The fall comes after the sovereign rose by Rs 200 on Friday. The price of the sovereign has been 36,960 for the last two days. In 10 days, the sovereign lost Rs 2,000. In the US, higher bond yields and a stronger dollar have weighed on global gold prices. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 48,860. Silver fell by Rs 7,500 to Rs 56,200 per kg.

Also read: A top Indian-American official with close ties to Trump has resigned