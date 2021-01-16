Fried worm can now be eaten in this country; Approved by Food Safety Agency…. Know more!!!

London: There will be no one who does not want to try different flavors. There are countries where snakes, wasps and moths are eaten. The European Union has now included worms in the list of foods that can be eaten by humans.

The worm has been approved by the European Food Safety Agency as a food item. The yellow baby worm (YELLOW GRUB) is recognized as edible. They are mainly used in pasta dishes. It is the first insect to be approved by the EFSA as a food item. These worms were popular in the pet food category of the European Union. The worms can be completely dried and added to curries for biscuits, pasta and bread.

These worms are currently used only in pet food ingredients in Europe. This type of worm, which is rich in protein, fat and fiber, is used in many places for food. In addition to some Asian countries, including China, worm-infested dishes are available in Western countries such as Australia and New Zealand, as well as parts of Africa.