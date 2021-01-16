India with world’s tallest tunnel; Construction has begun….

Tawang: India has the world’s tallest tunnel. The tunnel is being constructed near the Sela Pass in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Construction of the tunnel has already begun. The tunnel is being constructed by the Border Road Organization.

The road will be constructed at an altitude of 13800 feet above sea level. Once construction is complete, it will take soldiers less than an hour to reach the Line of Control. Construction of the tunnel is expected to be completed by 2022, officials said. Last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel, the largest tunnel at 10,000 feet above sea level.