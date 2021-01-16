Indian-American woman adorns the position of digital director in the Office of the First Lady

The next First Lady, Jill Biden, has chosen Indian-American Garima Verma as her digital director. Verma, who was born in India, grew up in Ohio and the Central Valley of California. She worked as audience development and content tactician on the Biden-Harris campaign.

Before joining the campaign, Verma was a volunteer with the content team, designing graphics for circulation for Biden-Harris volunteers across the country.

She has also worked in the entertainment space, marketing films at Paramount Pictures and television shows at The Walt Disney Company’s ABC Network, and media agency Horizon Media. Verma has also worked as an autonomous consultant in marketing, design, and digital for many small business and non-profit clients.