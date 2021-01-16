Is it fine to drink alcohol after receiving the vaccine? Read more!!!

Can alcohol be drunk after receiving the Covid vaccine? Many people have raised doubts about this. This is what a large segment needs to know since the vaccine arrived. However, it is reported that the state health department does not have much knowledge on the issue. The Department of Health explained that they had not received any instructions regarding the control of alcohol consumption.

The Department of Health has not yet received any recommendation regarding the link between the Covid vaccine reception and alcohol consumption. Meanwhile, Russian health experts said last month that vaccine recipients should not drink alcohol. Health experts said people receiving the vaccine should not drink alcohol for more than two months. Alcohol should be stopped completely two weeks before taking the first of the two doses. Alcohol should not be taken for 42 days after receiving the vaccine. Studies show that alcohol reduces the body’s ability to increase immunity to covid.