Kerala has the highest number of Covid patients being treated in the country….

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of deaths due to Covid infection in the state has reached 3,442 so far. In the last few months, more than 20 deaths have been reported every day in Kerala.

The number of corona victims in Kerala so far is approaching eight and a half lakhs. So far, 8,42,626 people have been infected. A total of 5,960 new cases have been reported. With this, the number of people being treated for corona in Kerala has crossed 64,000. A total of 64,416 people are being treated in different districts.

Maharashtra, which was hit hard in the first phase, has seen a sharp decline in the spread of the disease. After Kerala, Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases. There are 51,528 people undergoing treatment in Maharashtra. Kerala and Maharashtra are the only states in the country with more than 10,000 active cases.