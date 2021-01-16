Record snowstorm; Madrid suffers $1.7 bn worth damages.

Storm Filomena, Spain’s severest winter storm in decades, has created damages of about €1.4 bn ($1.7 bn) in the capital, Madrid, according to the reports. This amount has been estimated by checking revenue loss for the economy and damages to the infrastructure in the capital.

Madrid on Thursday continued to fight the repercussion from the heavy snowfall of the weekend which was followed by a cold spell. Many streets were blocked even after five days following the heaviest snowfall in 50 years had ceased.

Since the huge quantity of snow could not be cleared immediately enough, the harsh frost turned them into hard layers of ice making it highly challenging to be removed. Temperatures in the Madrid area fell to minus 12°C on the outskirts of the city again on Wednesday night. Somewhat milder temperatures are expected for the coming week.