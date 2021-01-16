TRP scam; Goswami’s and ex-BARC CEO chats go viral!!!!!

Screenshots of alleged WhatsApp conversations between Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and the imprisoned ex-CEO of TV rating agency BARC, Partho Dasgupta are taking rounds in social media platforms

This is part of the evidence which is included in the Mumbai police’s 3,600-page supplementary charge sheet in the TRP scam. These screenshots were circulated widely among the public domain on Friday and built a big stir on social media.

Among other things, the messages exchanged between them are suggestive of a bid by top BARC officials to manipulate ratings in favor of Republic TV and the Hindi channel Republic Bharat. The screenshots also show the executives making suggestions to bring about strategies to boost Republic TV’s ratings.