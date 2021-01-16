UAE Public Prosecution outlines penalties for giving false testimony.

The UAE Public Prosecution has releases a warning that people found giving false testimony to deceive justice will hereafter be sentenced to detention for at least three months. The authority posted a message on Twitter, drawing penalties for giving false testimony with the intention of misleading justice.

According to Article 253 of the Federal Penal Code, whosoever gives false testimony “: As per Article 253 of the Federal Penal Code, whosoever gives false testimony “shall be sentenced to detention for a term less than (3) three months, whoever gives a false testimony before a judicial authority or an organization having jurisdiction to hear witness after the oath, denies the truth, or keeps silent about all or part of the relevant facts of the case known to him, regardless of whether the witness is admitted to testify or not, and of whether his testimony was accepted or not in such proceedings. Should he perpetrate such activities during the investigation of a felony or trial thereof, he shall be sentenced to term imprisonment. In case the false testimony leads to a death sentence or life imprisonment, the author thereof shall be sentenced to the same penalty”.

The tweet was made by the authority as part of a social media campaign to spread awareness among the public about the law.