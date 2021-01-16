WHO team in Wuhan to find source for corona virus… Read more!!!

A team of 10 experts sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) to find the source and spread of the corona virus has entered Wuhan, China. On Thursday, the Chinese government allowed the group to enter Wuhan. The group began studying the source of the disease and how it spread to humans.

Wuhan is being visited by a team of scientists from different countries, said Tedros Adhanam, head of the World Health Organization. The team includes experts from the US, Australia, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Qatar and Vietnam. The Chinese government will allow the group to proceed only after completing a two-week quarantine period and Covid inspections. China initially denied permission for the group, which was due to arrive earlier this month.

China, which has rejected the World Health Organization’s call for an independent inquiry into the spread of the corona virus and has blocked tests on the virus’s, has finally given the green light to the World Health Organization’s team. The main allegation of countries including the US is that the corona virus is man-made and leaked from the Wuhan lab.