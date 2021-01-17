Abu Dhabi announces new entry rules

Abu Dhabi has announced new entry rules for entering the emirate. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced the new stricter entry rules for passengers and residents to enter the emirate. The new entry rules will come to effect from Sunday.

From Sunday, stringent measures followed till the last week of December will be implemented in the emirate, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic said on Saturday. But there is reprieve in travel restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated or volunteers of the Phase 3 clinical trials.

As per the new entry rules, to enter Abu Dhabi a person must possess a negative PCR or DPI test result taken within 48 hours. Earlier it was 72 hours. Also, a person needs to take mandatory PCR tests on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, and on day eight of entry for those staying for eight days or more. The day of entry into Abu Dhabi is counted as day one.

The procedures apply to all citizens and residents, including Abu Dhabi residents, except for those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programmes and volunteers of the Phase 3 Clinical Trials who have received status on their Al Hosn app.