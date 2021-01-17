Excise Minister announces decision on liquor price in the state…

Thiruvananthapuram: The Excise Minister announced the decision regarding liquor prices in the state. Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan has said that allegations of corruption behind the hike in liquor prices are baseless and that a reduction in liquor prices is under consideration.

Distributors in the state have been allowed a seven per cent increase in the base price this year. The minister said that the increase in the price of liquor was due to the rise in prices of raw materials and that the issue of controlling the price of liquor by reducing taxes would be looked into. Kerala has the highest liquor tax compared to any other state. Distributors have demanded an increase in the price of alcohol in view of the high cost of the raw material for the production of liquor.

Bevco had raised a maximum of seven per cent in its supply contracts for this year to companies currently under contract with Bevco. Existing brands have been given a new tender with the names Strong, Premium and Deluxe. But the decision is not to allow price hikes for these. Beer and wine will not increase in price.