Genetically modified virus spreading rapidly to other parts of the world, including the United States….

Washington: The genetically modified virus is spreading rapidly to other parts of the world, including the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDS) has warned that stronger immunizations are needed to combat the new strain. The variant virus has been confirmed in 30 countries so far.

The presence of the new virus, which has an additional 70% chance of spreading, poses a further threat to the health sector, which is suffering from covid. According to the American media, the CDS has directed that public health systems be strengthened and that efforts be made to increase the level of immunization of the people. It warns that preventive measures must be strengthened before the disease spreads and worsens.

There are currently 76 confirmed cases of the virus in 10 states in the United States. The report also says that vaccination should be increased to protect people from the virus. Safety precautions such as wearing a mask and social distance should be practiced. According to the report, the CDS has recommended that these preventive measures be taken as soon as possible.