India has the largest vaccine drive in the world; Nations of the world praises India….

The distribution of vaccinations in India started yesterday. India has been praised by the world since the vaccine was developed. Even China agreed that India’s vaccine was trustworthy. The World Health Organization (WHO) now points out that India has the largest vaccination drive in the world.

The WHO has praised India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the vaccine. WHO took to Twitter to praise India and Narendra Modi. The congratulatory note was posted on the official Twitter account of the World Health Organization’s South East Regional Office.

The WHO has tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the first phase of the world’s largest corona vaccine drive targeting 300 million people. On the day of the inauguration, the organization said about 100 people from the priority category had been vaccinated at 3,006 centers.