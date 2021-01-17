DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off new trains: Full list

Jan 17, 2021, 01:35 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off eight trains. Prime Minister has flagged off trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya in Gujarat, where the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel is situated

“Now, more reason to visit the ‘Statue of Unity!’ This iconic statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India. 8 trains will be flagged off tomorrow, 17 January at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live,” PM tweeted.

One of the trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. The train  will have Vistadome coaches. The Prime Minister also  posted some pictures of the train.

