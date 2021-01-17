Saudi Arabia announces important decision

Saudi Arabia has announced an important decision. Saudi Arabia announced that it will open its embassy in Doha in Qatar. This was announced by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia. The decision was taken as Saudi lifted the blockade against Qatar.

Saudi Arabia formally reopened its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar on January 4. The commercial flights service between Riyadh and Doha resumed on January 14.

UAE and Bahrain have already opened their airspaces to Qatari flights in line with the GCC agreement. Earlier, 4 gulf countries has lifted the blockade imposed on Qatar. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had lifted the blockade on Qatar. The full deal was signed at the annual summit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates announced they were ending their air, land and sea boycott of Qatar. The boycott had begun in June 2017, when the four countries accused Qatar of supporting Islamist groups in the region and of having warm ties with Iran. The GCC countries imposed boycott on Qatar accusing that the country supports terrorism and also have ties with Iran .