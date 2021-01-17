Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Temple trust has so far received a donation of around Rs 100 crore

New Delhi: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Temple Trust has so far received around Rs 100 crore for the construction of the Ram Temple. Trust general secretary Champat Rai said this. Although the exact amount of money received for the construction of the temple has not reached the headquarters, it is estimated that around Rs 100 crore has been donated, said Champat Rai. He said the construction of the temple could be completed within 39 months of the commencement of construction work.

The construction of the temple is expected to be completed by 2024. Rai said, “The data has not reached the headquarters till now but we have got a report from our karyakartas, that they have received a donation for around ?100 crores for this noble cause.”President Ramnath Kovind on Friday donated ?5,00,100 as a contribution towards the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

