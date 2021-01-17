Tatkal booking system for cooking gas, details released by Central Government and IOC…

New Delhi: A tatkal booking system has been introduced for cooking gas. The new system has been set up by the Indian Oil Corporation. Indian Oil Corporation has decided to offer ‘tatkal’ booking facility to customers with only one gas cylinder.

Cylinders booked under Tatkal will be delivered to customers at their doorstep within two hours. Tatkal Gas Booking System has been implemented on a trial basis within the limits of Greater Hyderabad from 16th January 2021. The project is being launched in Telangana under the name ‘Shilabharata Jeevanam’. The central government has decided to launch the scheme in India from February 1. However, it has been decided to implement the scheme from Saturday in view of the ‘Sankranti festival’.

Following Hyderabad, the scheme will be extended to other states. Users will have to pay an extra Rs 25 for a ‘tatkal’ booking of a gas cylinder. If the gas cylinder is booked at 8 am on working days, the gas cylinder will be delivered to their doorstep within two hours. IOC officials are preparing to launch an app for gas bookings through Tatkal. The IOC has also stated that cooking gas will be dispensed on the basis of online booking without producing a booking receipt. Users will also be provided with information about the price of the cylinder.