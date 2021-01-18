3 people including 2 children injured after Houthi missile falls in Saudi Arabia

Three people including 2 children were injured after a missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen has fall on Jazan in Saudi Arabia. The missile has hit the border villages in the Al-Ardha governorate of Jazan. One of the injured was in a critical condition and the other two were stable. The shrapnel also caused damage to a civilian vehicle that was near the site.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been suing drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.