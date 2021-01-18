Oman closes land borders to keep a check on coronavirus…

Oman has decided to close its land borders for a week starting from Monday, 18.1.2021, to curb the spread of coronavirus. This was announced by the state news agency, ONA.

The borders will be closed from 6 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Monday. This measure might be extended for longer than the initial one week closure, ONA said. The decision was taken by the Gulf state’s coronavirus emergency committee. It is reported that that the committee is concerned over the spread of the new variant of coronavirus which was first reported earlier this month. It was first reported on a resident who traveled from the UK.

Oman had started its vaccine drive and it’s into its second phase now. It is amidst the drive, the government has decided to close the borders so that the spread of the virus can be kept under check.