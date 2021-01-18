5 tourists including 3 children drown as boat capsizes in lake

In a tragic incident, five tourists including 3 children had lost their lives as the boat they were travelling capsized in a lake. The incident took place at Soldhara Eco Point , a tourist spot in Chikhli taluka of Navsari distrit in Gujarat . 15 others were injured. The accident took place as large number of tourists tried to get on to the vessel while some others were disembarking.

The fire and rescue team has fished out five bodies. The deceased included a 30-year-old woman, her two children aged 1.5 and 10 years, another six-year-old child and a 28-year-old man. Police has registered a case and further investigation is on.