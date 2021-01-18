A relief for osteoarthritis patients. Emirati teenager creates ‘Exosuit’ to ease pain.

The Expo 2020, which has been rescheduled for October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, following the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, is gaining momentum, as Emirati millennials and youth are coming up with innovative ideas and awe-inspiring solutions.

Emirati teenager Sara Naeem Fekri has come up on top by inventing Smart Shoes and Exosuit that help ease the condition of those enduring osteoarthritis. Her invention has won several international awards, as it focuses on the common musculoskeletal ailment that affects millions of people worldwide.

The Expo 2020 was the immediate stimulant for her creative innovation along with her passion for science. The creation is in sync with the upcoming global event.

“The Smart Shoes and Exosuit that I’ve developed with my friend Hessa Ahmed is about overcoming health-related impediments while looking to improve people’s quality of life. The primary difficulty with osteoarthritis is the delay in diagnosing this disease. Studies have shown that in the UAE, many times such cases get diagnosed after a long period of time, even a year. This delay in diagnosis makes the health condition severe for many patients,” says Sara.

The project focuses on athletes and senior citizens who are more likely to be affected by osteoarthritis. It aims to detect osteoarthritis early, treat its symptoms, and facilitate movement for those who have a confined range of motion. It is a wearable mobile machine that helps in limited movement by imitating the muscle action of the wearer. Sara explained that this is achieved using the three parts of their creation: smart shoes, smart suits, and Exosuit. While the first two aim to heal the early symptoms, the latter is more advanced. The project which has already won many recognitions is still undergoing research to become more cost-effective.