BJP leader files case against actor for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

A senior BJP leader has lodged a case against an actress for ‘hurting religious sentiments’. Veteran BJP leader and former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has filed complaint against Bengali actor Saayoni Ghosh. Roy alleged that Ghosh has hurt religious sentiments of Hindus by sharing a meme on Twitter.

“@sayani06, you have already been reported to Kolkata Police. The complaint is attached. Meanwhile, a person from Guwahati has told me that his religious feelings have been hurt by your meme and he is filing a complaint. I hope Assam Police will take cognizance and ask for remand,” Tathagata Roy tweeted along with a photo of the complaint given.

“Dear all, a post from 2015 has been brought to my notice which is extremely obnoxious… for all your information, I have joined Twitter in 2010 and after a brief use I lost interest in carrying forward. However, the account remained”, replied Ghosh.