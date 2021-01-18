Britain calls India ‘pharmacy of the world’…. Read more!!!

New Delhi: Britain has called India the ‘pharmacy of the world’. Britain praised India’s sincere efforts to find the Covid vaccine. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit in June this year. The British High Commission said that India and Britain had worked together against Covid during the epidemic.

The British High Commission has said that Boris Johnson may visit India before the G7 summit. Boris Johnson, who was to be the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day celebrations in India, had canceled his visit to the UK in the wake of the confirmation of the new Covid variant.

Apart from India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited to the summit to be held in Cornwall from June 11 to 14. The summit will be attended by Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the USA. And the European Union are the other participating countries.