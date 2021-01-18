Commodity market: Gold prices slips down

The price of gold has slipped down in the commodity market. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell 0.14% to over one month low of Rs.48,636 per 10 gram. Silver futures edged 0.3% higher to Rs.64,984 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices had declined Rs.500 per 10 gram while silver had slumped Rs.1,700 per kg.

In the international market, the price of spot gold has declined by 0.% to US dollar 1818.77. Among other metals, Silver fell 0.6% to US dollar 24.57 an ounce and palladium shed 0.2% to $2,377.49 but platinum rose 0.4% to US dollar US dollar1,078.19.

In the Delhi market, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,130 per 10 grams. The price of 24-carat gold is at Rs 51,500.