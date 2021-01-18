‘Congress party is working in tandem with Pakistan government’: Republic TV reacts to allegations against Arnab

The Republic Media Network has reacted to the allegation raised against its CEO Arnab Goswami. In a statement released the most popular media network accused that the Pakistan government is behind the attack against Arnab. The Republic TV also alleged that the Congress party is working in tandem with the Pakistan government.

“It is interesting to see the Pakistan government conspiracy against Republic come out in the open now. Imran Khan, the ISI appointed puppet of a terrorist state, has been releasing statements against my network and me and has also made the Pakistan foreign ministry do the same”, the statement issued by the network states.

“What shocks me is the calibration between the Vadra Congress and anti-Republic media, to assist the Pakistani narrative. Every Indian wanted revenge for the Pulwama terrorist attack, so for some in the Indian media to question why Republic expected the same is shameless opportunism. Only, it hurts national interest, when the anti-Republic channels become force multipliers for the ISI and Imran Khan.

Republic has and will single-handedly destroy the Pakistan government narrative. Imran Khan is on the edge because he cannot handle the truth. He’s looking shaky and expects his apologists in India to come to his rescue”, it said.

The network accused that it has become a hurdle against Pakistan’s plans against India and for that reason the Pakistan government is working to destroy it.

“What has become obvious now is a Pakistan hand in the conspiracy against Republic. Republic is the inconvenient hurdle in their designs against India. If the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have come out in support of the malicious police action against the Republic, then nothing much is left to be said”, said the press release.