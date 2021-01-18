Corona virus, warning to people who eat meat….

New Delhi: A study now found that vegetarians are relatively less likely to transmit the corona virus. The study was conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and 40 other institutes. The study found that people with blood group O were less likely to transmit the corona virus, and people with blood group B and AB were more likely to transmit the corona virus.

CSIR collected 10247 samples from various institutions, laboratories and families for the study. Of the 10427 samples collected, 1058 samples, or 10.14% of the samples, showed antibody against corona. Studies have shown that smoking can help prevent the transmission of the covid virus. They found that people who use public transportation, domestic workers, non-smokers and meat eaters are more likely to be infected with the corona virus.