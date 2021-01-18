Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reached at 96.59% in India

The recovery rate has reached at 96.59% in India. The fatality rate is at1.44%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, 13,788 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Thus the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 1,05,71,773.

14,457 patients were recovered in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries has surged to 1,02,11,342. 145 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India’s coronavirus death toll to 1,52,419. At present there are 2,08,012 active cases in the country.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the ICMR, 18,70,93,036 samples have been tested up to January 17 with 5,48,168 samples being tested on Sunday.