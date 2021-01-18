Dubai issues list of free Covid vaccination centres : Full list

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has issued the list of covid-19 vaccination centres. At present there are 120 vaccination centres in the Dubai. DHA also informed that the number of vaccination centres will be increased. Registration and appointments are done via the DHA app and the toll-free number 800-342.

Here is the full list of vaccination centres:

>> Rashid Hospital

>> Dubai Hospital

>> Latifa Hospital

>> Hatta Hospital

>> Uptown Mirdiff Medical Fitness Centre

>> Mediclinic Hospital Network (13 locations)

>> Three mobile units.

The vaccine is also being provided at the following Primary Healthcare Centre:

>> Al Mizhar

>> Zabeel

>> Al Barsha

>> Nadd Al Hamar

>> Al Safa

>> Al Badaa

>> Nad Al Sheba

>> Al Mankhool

>> Al Twar

>> Al Lisaili.

The vaccine is also being offered at:

>> Union Health Centres

>> Hor Al Anz Health Centre

>> Al Qusais Health Centre

>> Dubai Parks & Resorts Field Hospital

>> Screening centres at Al Khawaneej and Port Rashid;

>> Emirates Specialty Hospital (22 locations)

>> Burjeel Network

>> VPS Network (two locations)

>> NMC Hospitals Network (nine locations).