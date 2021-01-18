Etihad limits passengers flying to Sydney. Know more..!

Etihad has announced temporary constraints on the number of passengers flying between Abu Dhabi and Sydney.

Following guidelines issued by the Australian authorities, a further limit has been put on the number of passengers per flight which will fly to arrive at Sydney International Airport. As a result of this, Etihad Airways is temporarily limiting the number of passengers carried between Abu Dhabi and Sydney from January 15 until February 15, 2021.”

The government of Australia has put in place biosecurity measures and travel restrictions to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.