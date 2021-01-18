India Vs Australia 4th Test: Australia at 247 for 7 wickets

In cricket, the hosts Australia is at 247 runs after losing 7 wickets in their second innings in the fourth and final Test at Brisbane. Earlier, India were bowled out for 336 in the first innings, only 33 runs behind Australia’s first innings total of 369. Debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur scored fifties on the third day yesterday. The duo added 123 runs to bring India back in the game.

For India, Shardul Thakur was the top scorer with 67 runs while Washington Sundar scored 62 runs. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood scalped five wickets. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc picked two wickets each while off-spinner Nathan Lyon, playing his 100th Test, scalped one.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first match in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne. The third Test in Sydney had ended in a draw.