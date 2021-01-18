Indian Railway announces important decision

The Indian Railway has announced an important decision. The Railway has decided to resume supply of cooked foods in trains. The Eastern Railway has announced this. Railway has suspended supplying cooked foods in trains as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations . The service will be also added in Barddhaman, Bolpur and Jamalpur stations.

“With the resumption of several long-distance and special trains, there was a growing demand to resume the services for supplying “hot, healthy and hygienic food to the passengers in the trains by nominated vendors of IRCTC”, said a Eastern Railway official.