“Mamata Banerjee is working on the directions of Islamic terrorists in Bangladesh”: UP Minister

Senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister, Anand Swaroop Shukla has accused that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is is working on the directions of Islamic terrorists in Bangladesh. He also termed the TMC leader as ‘Islamic terrorist’.

“Mamata Banerjee has become complete Bangladeshi and is working on the directions of Islamic terrorists there. She has become the biggest danger for the country. After her defeat in West Bengal assembly polls, she’ll be ready to take refuge in Bangladesh,” said Anand Swaroop Shukla .

“She is an Islamic terrorist. She has worked to break the temples and insult gods and goddesses in West Bengal. She is acting at the behest of Bangladesh,” he said.