More centers for Covid vaccination in the state from today….

Thiruvananthapuram: More centers for Covid vaccination will be available from today. Vaccination will be available at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College from today and at the General Hospital from tomorrow. Vaccination centers will be set up at the Pulluvila Primary Health Center and Anchuthengu Community Health Center in the coastal region.

This is in addition to the 133 centers in the state. Vaccination is done four days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The health department also intends to increase the number of places in the coming days, including medical colleges. The time is from 9 am to 5 pm. Once the vaccination of health workers is completed, the vaccine will be given to various personnel, police and revenue department employees, municipal workers and anganwadi workers.