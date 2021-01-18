Motorist faces huge fine for reckless driving in UAE!!! Know more…

The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance has charged a motorist with a fine of Dh30,000 to a mother as coverage for the physical and financial damages her daughter endured due to a road accident caused by him.

The mother had filed a lawsuit against the motorist, asking that he pays her Dh100,000 as compensation for the damage he caused

Official court documents stated that the defendant was involved in an accident in Al Ain after his car collided with another vehicle, in which the victim was traveling with her family members.

The child endured severe injuries on her forehead and right elbow and bruises in other parts of her body. She was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The police charged the defendant for his inattentiveness while driving and also for mocking traffic rules. He was found to be driving under the influence of psychotropic substances. Court records exposed that earlier, too, he was convicted for creating an accident.

The court, appointed a doctor to determine the degree of damage caused to the victim due to the injuries sustained following the accident. The court sought to assess whether the girl sustained a permanent disability because of the accident and if so, to determine the amount of compensation as per the Islamic Sharia rules.

The court went through the doctor’s report and fixed Dh30,000 (Rs 5,98,000) as a compensation amount for the damages suffered by the victim.