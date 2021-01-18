Navalny arrested at Moscow airport after recovering from poisoning.

Russian citizen Alexei Navalny has been arrested at Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow, according to reports. He was arrested while going through passport control, according to the post.

Russian authorities previously said they intended to arrest Navalny, 44, promptly upon return to his home country, accusing him of breaking the terms of a suspended sentence and probation.

Opposition politician Ilya Yashin described the diversion as a “hysterical reaction” of the Russian government.

Russian security forces arrested several of Navalny’s supporters at the Vnukovo airport near Moscow ahead of his arrival.

On 20 August 2020, Russian opposition figure and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent and was hospitalized in a serious condition. During a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he became violently ill and was taken to a hospital in Omsk after an emergency landing there, and put in a coma.

Navalny has accused the poisoning on the FSB, the Russian secret service, under Putin’s orders.

Putin has rejected the allegations. Russian officials initially refused to accept that he had been poisoned at all.