Rajasthan town prepares to open schools with covid compatible facilities!!

On January 6, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan decided to reopen schools, colleges, and coaching centers as the number of Covid cases has come down in the state. With ultra-violet lighting for sanitization for classrooms, pathways, and seats marked with stickers to make sure social distancing, an Aarogya Setu-like app to watch positive cases within coaching centers, luxurious studio apartments for students to make sure they don’t need to step out, and a new hospital with 31 beds and an ambulance on call, the town of Kota prepares to open safe zoned schools and colleges for students.

Nearly 10 months after the pandemic compelled Kota’s Rs 3,000-crore education centers to shut down, and was urged an overnight digital switch. Kota District Collector Ujjawal Rathore said in his statement that they had issued, On January 6, a Standard Operating Procedure for coaching institutes and hostels with guidelines they need to follow before classes begin, during class, and at the hostel. He also stated that they have formed three-member teams with an education officer, a representative of the police, and the district administration to do regular rounds at the institutes from Monday. Several meetings were held with heads of coaching institutes and hostels before the guidelines were set. This is considered as the 1st step to bring the economy of the town back on track.