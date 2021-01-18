Two coaches of Shaheed Express derailed

Two coaches of Shaheed Express running between Amritsar in Punjab and Jaynagar in Bihar derailed at Charbagh station in Lucknow on today morning. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

The train derailed just after it left the platform at Charbagh railway around 8 am. The passengers of the derailed bogies were shifted to other compartments.

” There were only 155 passengers in the two coaches, arrangements were made for them. No injuries or casualties so far. The train had just left from the yard and was running at a slow pace. It is a matter of probe that why did the derailment occur. A committee has been formed to probe the case. The 4674 Shahid Express has left for its onward journey,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Jagtosh Shukla said.