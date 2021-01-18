UAE issues new rules for school teachers, staff

New rules for private school teachers and staff working in the private schools in Sharjah. Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has issued the new rules.

As per the new guidelines issued, all teachers and other staff private schools should undergo a Covid-19 test every 14 days. The test must be conducted at their own expense. Only employees who received two doses of vaccine against Covid-19 are excluded from the mandatory test .

The teachers or school staff who have a medical certificate, indicating that they cannot receive the vaccine because of their health condition, will have to conduct the PCR test every 14 days and submit the result to the school authorities.