West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces to contest assembly election from BJP stronghold

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader, Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest from a BJP stronghold in the coming assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee announced that she will contest upcoming assembly elections from Nandigram. Nandigram is the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, the former TMC leader who joined BJP recently.

“When TMC was formed none of them were there. I have always started my campaign for the assembly polls from Nandigram. It is a lucky place for me. So this time, I feel that I should contest the assembly polls from here. I would request our state party president Subrata Bakshi to approve my name from this seat,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Nandigram.

Mamata Banerjee will also contest from Bhawanipore seat in south Kolkata which she won in 2011 and 2016.