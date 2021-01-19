Ban on Boeing 737 MAX flight will be lifted by Canada on January 20th

Canada has declared that it will lift a near two-year flight ban on Boeing Co’s 737 MAX on Jan. 20. This decision was taken after other countries like the United States have brought the aircraft back following two fatal crashes involving the model.

Regulator Transport Canada also said in an announcement that it had issued an airworthiness directive to aircraft owners, aircraft maintenance engineers, and foreign civil aviation authorities, along with an order that outlines guidelines for airlines on additional crew training.

Separately, Air Canada said it would reopen Boeing 737 MAX commercial operations on Feb. 1. The airline said the aircraft would eventually return to its North American route network. Canada announced in December it assumed to revoke its flight ban on the Boeing 737 MAX in January after approving design changes to the aircraft, which was restricted in March 2019 following two deadly crashes.