‘Bike Ambulance’; New development by DRDO lab.

A DRDO laboratory delivered a bike-based ambulance to the Central Reserve Police Force on Monday. It has been developed to provide quicker medical support to those living in overcrowded streets and remote locations, the defence ministry said.

The vehicle named ‘Rakshita’ has been realized by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a prominent laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It will provide life-saving treatment for the removal of injured patients from low-intensity areas. This will be helpful in the congested streets and remote locations, where access through ambulances is hard and time-consuming commented the defence ministry said in a release.

The bike can respond to a medical emergency need of patients quicker than a four-wheeler due to its functionality and combined emergency medical support system. It said Rakshita is fitted with a customized reclining casualty evacuation seat (CES) which can be fixed in and taken out as per need. The vital parameters of the patient can be observed on the dashboard-mounted LCD. It is also provided with air splint, medical and oxygen kit for on-spot medical care,” it added.