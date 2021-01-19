China built a village in Arunachal Pradesh: Satellite images out

China has built a village in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. NDTV has reported this. As per the report, China has built a village consisting of 101 homes, approximately 4.5 kilometers within the Indian territory. The village is constructed on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, in the Upper Subansiri district. The channel has reported this citing the satellite images.

NDTV reported that the village had been built sometime in the past 15 months. The first image, from August 26, 2019, did not show any construction activity, while the second, from November 1, 2020, depicted the village with dozens of rows of small and medium-sized structures and roads.

“We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years. Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.