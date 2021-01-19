Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 96.66% in India

The recovery rate has reached at 96.66% in India. The fatality rate is at 1.44%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 10,064 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 1,05,81,837. 137 new deaths due to the pandemic has also been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll has mounted to 1,52,556. Total recoveries surged to 1,02,28,753.

At present there are 2,00,528 active cases in the country. This comprises 1.90%of the total caseload. A total of 18,78,02,827 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 18th January in the country.