Covid 19;108-year-old woman gets vaccinated in Italy.

An Italian woman has become one of the oldest people in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, months after she recovered from a coronavirus infection, her retirement home said.

Fatima Negrini, who is about to turn 109 on June 3, received the vaccine on Monday along with other residents of the Anni Azzurri San Faustino care home in Milan. The inmates of the care home have received the vaccine with happiness as all of them feel that it ‘represents a moment of great happiness and the first step towards a return to peaceful everyday life inside the facility,”. When Negrini recovered from the virus last year, it was reported her saying: “God forgot about me.”

Italy started coronavirus vaccinations on December 27 and has since vaccinated1.15 million people. On Monday, Sami Modiano, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor from Rome, was also vaccinated a picture of the same was posted on Twitter with the caption, “an image of trust and hope for everybody”.