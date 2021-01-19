Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in forex market. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.17 against the US dollar, higher by 11 paise. The Indian rupee had settled trading at 73.28 on Monday. The forex reserves of India has surged in the last week.

The dollar index which measures the strength of US currency against a basket of six currencies is at 90.66.