India Vs Australia 4th test: India creates new history

The team India has new created new history. The team India has defeated the Australian team i the 4th test on Brisbane. India has also retained the Border-Gavasker Trophy as the four-match series is at 2-1. Australia has won the first Test in Adelaide and India winning the second in Melbourne. The third Test in Sydney had ended in a draw.

Australia had not lost a Test since 1988 in the Brisbane ground. Rishabh Pant scored 89 runs for the team India. Pant was backed by debutant Washington Sundar. Earlier, Shubman Gill fell short of a brilliant century and Pujara was battered and bruised but India kept on fighting.

The highest successful chase in a Gabba Test was in 1951 when Australia finished 236 for seven, but there have been big scores in recent years. Pakistan racked up 450 in the fourth innings at the ground in a lost cause in 2016.