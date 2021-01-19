Kochi homes India’s first vintage boutique!!!!

India’s first vintage boutique, Jaanmoni Das Bridal Studio, will be inaugurated on February 14 at MG Road in Kochi. Ahead of the inauguration, the celebrity make-up artist Jaanmoni Das arranged a fashion show at Lulu Grand Hyatt, Kochi. Transgender models walked the ramp along with more than ten other famous models.

The show highlighted Jaipuri party-wear, bridal Marwa Lahangas, and the vintage models of 50-year-old Banaras saris. Actress/dancer Paris Lakshmi and actress Diya Parveen were the show-stoppers. The show was choreographed and directed by Dalu Krishna Das. Actress Asha Sharath, former Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, Adv Lakshmana, TV host Ranjini Haridas, actress Arya, celebrity make-up artist Ranju Ranjimar, actress Krishna Prabha and mini screen actor Nitin were among those present at the event.

Watch the video: