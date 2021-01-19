Makers of ‘Mirzapur’ face legal hassle. Know more…

Amazon Prime Video’s original content seems to be getting a lot of attention. Makers of Mirzapur are facing legal hassle. An FIR has been filed against Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Bhaumik Gondaliya at the Kotwali Dehat police station of Mirzapur for purportedly portraying the district in bad light through the offensive content, stimulating social enmity. The complaint has been filed by one Arvind Chaturvedi who insisted that the series has hurt his religious sentiments.

Arvind Chaturvedi alleged that the web series has showcased insulting content and adulterous relations. Thus, based on the complaint, an FIR has been filed against producers and the OTT,” said SP of Mirzapur Ajay Kumar.

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.