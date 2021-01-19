National Energy Conservation Award 2020 for Voltas Limited….

Kochi: Voltas Ltd. won the National Energy Conservation Award 2020. Union Minister of State for Power R.K. Singh presented the award at a virtual ceremony. The Union Minister congratulated Voltas for directly reaping the benefits of the challenges of the epidemic.

The award was instituted in 1991 by the Union Ministry of Power for Energy Efficiency Industries. This is the fourth time Voltas has won the award. The Voltas brand has won the award in 2013, 2015 and 2018 for its achievements in the field of energy efficiency, innovation, infrastructure and services. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director and CEO, Voltas, said: “We are delighted to receive the 2020 National Energy Conservation Award”.